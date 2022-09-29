Jacques Rougeau On His Wrestling Academy’s Project With QT Marshall & AEW

Jacques Rougeau runs a wrestling academy in Canada, and he recently discussed his school’s project with QT Marshall and AEW. The former WWE star appeared on the Ken’s Korner Podcast and discussed his project that saw four winners earn time at the Nightmare Factory. Rougeau noted that the project was originally supposed to have four winners earn a day at the facility, but Marshall was so impressed with the project that he expanded it. You can see some highlights below:

On his academy’s event with AEW: “Yeah, it was a great event. It was a year-long project, and started this last year in 2021 and recruited wrestlers from all over Canada. And we had some from Vancouver, from Edmonton, from Calgary, from Winnipeg, from New Brunswick, from Newfoundland. And they came from Ontario, they came from everywhere, Manitoba. And then, we had this competition where we had 40 participants from the quarterfinals, to the semifinals, to the finals, we kept eliminating them. Finally, the four winners, they finished, it was like three Sundays ago. And it was amazing to have QT Marshall associated with this project from the beginning.”

On Marshall expanding the program: “You know, when we first started this project, it was four winners scheduled to win $5,000 and spend one day in Atlanta, Georgia at the Nightmare Factory to be evaluated by QT Marshall. And as the project went along, QT Marshall just fell in love with the project. So about two months into the project, QT Marshall said, ‘Hey Jacques! What are you doing?’ And I was wondering, because I said, ‘What did I do wrong?’ And then he says, ‘No no! The Nightmare Factory, the phone’s ringing off the wall!’ Because I kept doing podcasts around the world in Europe and Japan, and I did some in Australia. And every time I mentioned the Nightmare Factory.

“And so people started calling, so he decided two months into the project last year, he says, ‘Why don’t we give them a week instead of one day, Jacques? I’ll take them for one week.’ I was so excited, and I had a group chat with all my talents… and that was awesome because in one day you can show some stuff. But in a week, you have a lot better chance to show more… and then six months into the project, QT Marshall sent the new video in and he says, ‘Jacques, I’m going to give them three months at the Nightmare Factory instead of one week.”

