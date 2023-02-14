– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT Superstar Jacy Jayne discussed her big moment in NXT with the recent breakup of Toxic Attraction and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jacy Jayne on how it feels to be entering this stage of her career: “Crazy, really surreal. Because I feel like, being in Toxic Attraction, I was always a third wheel. You know, everybody always talked about Mandy. She’s been here for so long. Everybody always watches everything she does. Then, you have Gigi, who had a huge name on the indies before she came to NXT. Everybody kind of looked at me and was like, ‘Well, who the hell was that girl?’ So now for everybody to actually be paying attention and have my name in their mouths, and I’m the talk of the town, that’s huge for me. That’s all I’ve wanted for a really long time. So, I’m happy about it.”

On breaking out of her Toxic Attraction shell: “Yeah, I think recently, I’ve been starting to get more credit for everything, especially, honestly, after Mandy left. As sad as that whole situation was, and we tried to make the most of it going forward. I feel like that helped me break out of this Toxic Attraction shell. Now, people were paying attention to me more and listening to what I had to say. I haven’t gotten a lot of credit, while we’re all together. I’m starting to show my character and how much I’ve grown over the last year and a half, two years. So I think this was honestly my breakout moment. Even at Vengeance Day it was sink or swim for us, like, ‘Now you’re on your own. You have to prove that you can do it by yourself.’ So I went into that match with that mind frame like you need to kill this performance. Because if not, you don’t know what’s gonna happen going forward.”