Jade Cargill Would Love to Face Bianca Belair: ‘I’d Be the First to Sign Up’

Cargill spoke with Fightful for a new interview discussing a potential match with the WWE star.

“It would be great being that Mark Henry has been the one to find both of us,” Cargill noted. “It would be phenomenal. If that ever happens, I’d be the first to sign up. I don’t know if that’ll happen with everything politically that goes on with wrestling, but I would love it.”

She added, To have another strong woman, another strong black woman in the ring with me, that’s what I’m here for. I’m here to make money matches and dream matches where little black girls can be like,’ Damn, this is crazy!’ I feel like a match like that, that would be for the culture. That would definitely be a match for the culture because I’m sure that she would put on a show like she always does and I know I would put on a show. I would love it. I can’t say much more on it, but it’s something I would love to do.”