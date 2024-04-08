Jade Cargill Recalls Looking Up To Chyna Growing Up

Jade Cargill says she was a big fan of the late Chyna growing up, and looked to her as inspiration. The Smackdown star spoke on Busted Open Radio about how the WWE Hall of Famer was someone she could see herself in and who gave her confidence as an individual.

“The person I looked up to that gave me confidence was Chyna, and that’s being totally honest,” Cargill said (per Wrestling Inc). “I didn’t grow up seeing women who looked like me. I’ve been muscular my entire life. I have great genetics. However, I put in the work, let’s just add that in there too. But seeing her, and maybe she felt different, [but] what I seen was that she was out there owning the stage and taking no crap from anybody else.”

She continued, “She embraced how she looked. And I wasn’t familiar with that. It made me go out there and say, ‘I look damn good. I know who I am. I could care less about what you think.'”

Cargill made her WrestleMania debut on Saturday, teaming with Bianca Belair and Naomi to defeat Asuka, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.