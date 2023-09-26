UPDATE: Following the earlier news of her WWE signing being made official, former AEW star Jade has since commented on the news, writing, “😈 let’s get right 💪🏾” You can see her X post below:

ORIGINAL: The inaugural TBS Champion is now a WWE Superstar. As first reported by ESPN, WWE has announced that former AEW star Jade Cargill has officially signed with the company. Cargill will begin training Tuesday (Sept. 26) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE.com also noted in its own announcement on the news that Cargill is signed to a multi-year contract.

The 31-year-old Cargill finished up at AEW earlier this month, losing to Kris Statlander in a rematch for the TBS Championship in her final bout. Cargill made her pro wrestling and in-ring debut in AEW after joining the company in early 2021. She later became the inaugural TBS Champion and is still the longest title holder of the belt, with her reign lasting 508 days.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi noted that it’s still unclear if Cargill is going straight to the main roster, or if she will initially appear in WWE’s developmental brand, NXT. It was previously rumored that the WWE creative team is working on main roster storylines for Cargill.

Jade Cargill started her career as a fitness model before transitioning to pro wrestling, and she currently has just under a million followers on Instagram. She is married to former baseball player Brandon Phillips. The two are also the owners of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch team, the Texas Smoke.