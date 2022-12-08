Jai Vidal On Being Impact’s First Openly Gay Male Signee

Jai Vidal is the first openly gay man to sign with Impact Wrestling, and he recently talked about what that means to him and more. Vidal, who signed with the company late last month, spooke with Jim Varsallone for a new interview and some highlights are below (per Fightful):

On being the first openly gay man to sign with Impact: “I didn’t find out until the morning that I was doing the interview with OutSports. I was talking to the Head of Media Relations, Ross at Impact, and he was like, ‘By the way, you’re the first openly gay male wrestler to sign with Impact.’ It really didn’t hit me. ‘Okay, that’s cool.’ It’s not just cool, it’s groundbreaking. The first openly gay male wrestler to sign with Impact. Now, I’m knocking down barriers so that other gay male wrestlers and lesbian wrestlers and so on and so forth will hopefully get into Impact without a second thought or second look.”

On Impact’s diverse representation on the roster: “Especially because I do feel, as someone part of the LGBTQ community, that we all bring something different to the table. You can have more than one LGBTQ person on your television show and it be extremely diverse. That’s what Iove about Impact. They’ve had multiple LGBTQ people on the roster and each one brings something different to the table. Along with that, I get to be beside Gisele Shaw, that’s awesome. Now, you have me styling her, she already looked pretty, now she’s looking like a bombshell. We’re like peanut butter and jelly. We just mesh together so well and bounce so well off each other. All that chemistry you see on camera is the chemistry behind the scenes. I love and am honored to be making history alongside her.”