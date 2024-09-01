Jaida Parker on Stepping Up Her Game Against Roxanne Perez

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE NXT Superstar Jaida Parker discussed stepping up to Roxanne Perez before NXT No Mercy. Their title bout is set for later today. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jaida Parker on stepping up to Perez’s level: “It’s not [Roxanne] getting in the ring to hang with me, it’s me stepping up to her level. I’m gonna give her that because she is a hell of a champion, excuse my language. I got to step my game up to be up there in order to take that title off for her because I know it ain’t gonna be no walk in the park.”

Her thoughts on Perez: “I see her training every day. She busts her butt, and I will give her that. I know she’s gonna bring it, and that’s what I’m hoping for because I love that and that’s going to bring a whole different side out of me. We’re just going to bring it out of each other, hopefully, but at the end of the day only one of us could be standing tall.”

Jaida Parker challenges Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Champion later today at NXT No Mercy. The event is being held at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.