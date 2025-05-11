Jake Roberts Thinks Road Warriors Changed When They Joined WWE in 1990

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his reaction to The Road Warriors (Hawk and Animal) joining WWE in 1990, expressing initial excitement but also noting a change in his former associates. You can check out some highlights below:

On his initial reaction: “Oh, I was excited, man. I was happy for them. I hadn’t seen them in all of those years. They had changed a lot.”

On how they changed: “They got to thinking they were more than they were. And they just had an attitude about them, and it was sour. And it wasn’t right.”

On not wanting to reunite with them in WWE: “No, I didn’t want any part of that. Just, it wasn’t right for me. It wouldn’t have been a good thing for me… we both had changed. Those guys have changed too, and it just wouldn’t have been a good fit. I didn’t need it.”

