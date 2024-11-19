– During a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, WWE NXT Superstar Jaida Parker discussed which WWE and NXT Superstars she’d like to see show up in Grand Theft Auto VI, including herself Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On WWE Superstars she wants in GTA6: “Jaida Parker, number one. Actually, just OTM (Out The Mud) in general, because that’s us, you know what I’m saying? So, Jaida, Lucien [Price], Bronco [Nima]. I would love to see Lola [Vice] as well because the Vice City, you know, I would like to see how she fits in.”

On wanting Iyo Sky in the game: “I would like to see — it’s random — Iyo Sky. I would love to see her in it [laughs] ’cause I know she would be a menace. I know she would be a menace so I would love to see that just for entertainment.”

Grand Theft Auto VI is currently in the works for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It’s expected to release later next year. Jaida Parker will also be in action on tonight’s WWE NXT. She faces Stephanie Vaquer in a qualifying match for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Tonight’s show will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.