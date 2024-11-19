wrestling / News
WWE NXT Preview: Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers Continue, Fatal Influence to Appear
– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on The CW. The Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matchups continue. Also, Andre Chase faces Ridge Holland in a No. 1 Contenders Match for the NXT Championship.
Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches continue
* WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership – Chase U Will Disband if Andre Chase Loses: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland
* Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen
* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazier vs. Eddy Thorpe
* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair
* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker
* We will hear from Fatal Influence
Who will head to #WWEDeadline when these 3️⃣ Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches take place TOMORROW on #WWENXT?
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/7ypJfymPAg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 18, 2024
.@DionLennoxWWE & @brinleyreecewwe will team up to take on @tehutimiles & @karmen_wwe TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/micdVEWwsX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 18, 2024
.@AndreChaseWWE and @RidgeWWE face off THIS TUESDAY with the winner earning a shot at the #WWENXT Championship! However, if Andre Chase loses, Chase U must disband for good…
📺 8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/h4tk4k9hj8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 18, 2024