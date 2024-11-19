– WWE NXT returns with a new episode tonight on The CW. The Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying matchups continue. Also, Andre Chase faces Ridge Holland in a No. 1 Contenders Match for the NXT Championship.

Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches continue

* WWE NXT Title #1 Contendership – Chase U Will Disband if Andre Chase Loses: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland

* Ashantee ‘Thee’ Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Nathan Frazier vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair

* Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker

* We will hear from Fatal Influence

