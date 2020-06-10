wrestling / News
WWE News: Jake Atlas Excited For Drake Maverick on NXT, Full Backlash 2017 Match, Stock Slightly Up
June 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Jake Atlas is really looking forward for Drake Maverick’s first official night as a member of the NXT roster. Atlas posted to Twitter saying he was “Excited to see what’s in store tonight” for Maverick, to which Maverick responded as you can see below:
You could have text me this 😂 Thanks friend https://t.co/kcjq9Atuw0
— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) June 10, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $46.70 on Wednesday, up $0.01 (0.02%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.04% on the day.
WWE has posted the full Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin match from Backlash 2017:
