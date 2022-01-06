Jake Atlas Reportedly Injured At AEW Rampage Taping (Spoiler)

Jake Atlas reportedly suffered an injury during the AEW Rampage after tonight’s Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Atlas injured his knee during his match against Adam Cole at the taping.

According to the site, Atlas hurt his knee while executing a springboard from the apron into the ring when he was superkicked by Cole. He immediately grabbed it and was having trouble putting weight on the knee, but got himself up into position. Cole tried to hit the Panama Sunrise but Atlas was unable to take the spot, so Cole grabbed him in a kneebar and Atlas tapped.

Atlas was helped out by AEW officials, and a further update says that Atlas blew out his knee. No word on the severity as of yet.

Atlas was signed to AEW following his tryout match against Serpentico on AEW Dark: Elevation.