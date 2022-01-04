Jake Atlas is officially All Elite. AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Atlas has signed with the company following a victory in his tryout match against Seprentico on AEW Dark: Elevation.

“Congratulations on winning your tryout match last night, Jake Atlas! What a great @AEW debut, and now @kennymarquez, I’ll see you Tomorrow night in Newark at the debut of #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Safe travels, and… Welcome to the team! #JakeAtlas is All Elite!” Khan wrote.

Atlas thanked Khan for the opportunity and noted that the opportunity “means everything” to him.

“If only everyone knew every detail leading up to this. This means everything to me. Cliché but I REALLY have a lot to prove now. This year, whether you love me or hate me, you’re going to know me. It is what it is. Superstar is back. ✨ Thank you @TonyKhan #AEW,” Atlas wrote.

Atlas was released by WWE back in August, and in September, he announced that was stepping away from wrestling.

His match on AEW Dark: Elevation was his first since wrestling Taylor Rust at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

You can view Khan’s tweet below.