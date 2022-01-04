Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 44) Review 1.03.22  

Hey there everyone, welcome to 2022 and the new year’s first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Tonight we’ll be seeing Andrade El Idolo, Riho, Jay Lethal, and the Dark Order in some capacity. We’ve got Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Mark Henry on commentary.

Match #1: Riho vs. Valentina Rossi

They tie up, then Rossi grabs the hair but Riho fires up with strikes. Into the ropes but Rossi catches a jumping Riho and slams her down, but Riho with her bridging escape on the pin and hits a drop kick. Slightly botched hair grab from Rossi then she lays in knees to the body. Russian leg sweep from Rossi gets a 2 count. Riho tries to fight back, she lands a kick out of the corner then a tilt a whirl head scissors. Drop toe hold into the ropes from Riho, the 619 connects then she climbs up top and hits a cross body for a 2 count. Rossi avoids a knee strike, hits a cut throat Edge-O-Matic for a near fall. Riho to the apron, she hits a Stunner over the top rope but Rossi meets her on the top rope and looks for a superplex. Riho fights off the superplex, Rossi winds up in a second rope tree of woe so Riho can hit the double stomp. The Somato double knee strike connects and Riho pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Riho won in 3:35

Rating: 2 stars

I was a touch surprised to see Rossi get this much, and she definitely had a few rough moments but her overall character presentation is pretty good and it wouldn’t shock me to see her get some more looks like this.

Match #2: Andrade El Idolo w/ Jose vs. JP Harlow

Andrade easily overpowers Harlow then lands a back elbow. Arm work from Andrade then he lands an elbow. A back chop from Andrade, that’s just a dick move. Harlow runs into a clothesline after trying to evade Andrade, then Andrade goes back to the arm. Andrade lands a chop, teases another one but denies the crowd the satisfaction. Harlow tries to come back but runs into a big boot. More arm work from Andrade, but Harlow lands a kick before Andrade hits an double knee Divorce Court then locks in La Muerta to get the submission.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Andrade El Idolo won in 2:58

Rating: Maliformis. . . SQUASH

Delicious squash. Harlow looked quite competent in his role here though.

Match #3: Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey

They gave Bayne a full entrance including a couple of attendants. They tie up and Bayne overpowers Grey with relative ease. Bayne hits a mat return, commentary is really struggling with their ancient Greek tie ins. Standing Falcon Arrow from Bayne, Grey tries to fire up but gets caught in a tilt a whirl powerslam but Bayne pulls Grey out of the pin just to show off. Grey lands a kick, then hits a back elbow before avoiding a Stinger Splash. Running knee from Grey but then she runs into a big boot. Bayne hits a Tombstone piledriver to pin and win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Megan Bayne won in 2:42

Rating: Patidou. . . SQUASH

This was a decent reintroduction for Bayne, who definitely has the look but the match really lacked cohesion. There wasn’t much in the way of story and there was a fair bit of dead space during in between moments, safe to say neither of these ladies is a ring general yet.

Match #4: Scorpio Sky w/ Dan Lambert vs. Ray Jaz

They tie up, Sky grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Jaz isn’t happy about that, he hits a double leg takedown but Sky cuts him off with a back elbow. Lambert gets a cheap shot over the bottom rope as Sky distracts the ref. Sky hits a backbreaker for a 2 count then starts cranking the neck of Jaz. Jaz starts firing up with strikes to the body then hits a wheel kick. Sky sends Jaz to the apron then Jaz hits a Sunset backslide for a 2 count but Sky drops him with a big boot. The TKO follows for Sky and he pins to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Scorpio Sky won in 2:28

Rating: Pattypan. . . SQUASH

Jaz looked pretty good here, Sky let him have a few spots to show what he can do and he definitely impressed on the athletic front.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) w/ -1 vs. Mike Orlando and Shayne Stetson

Silver and Stetson begin things. Silver quickly drops him with a shoulder block and poses. They run the ropes a bit then Silver hits a drop kick and tags in Reynolds. Stetson takes some ping pong style kicks then he attacks Orlando and Orlando tried to get involved. Reynolds with a Black Tornado Slam into a crucifix pin but that only gets 2. Orlando trips up Reynolds then Stetson drives him out of the ring. Orlando tags and Reynolds tries to fight back with strikes but runs into a clothesline from Orlando. Stetson back in but Reynolds fights back and tags in Silver. Silver runs wild on Stetson including a back body drop while commentary talks about DC characters. Some rapid fire kicks from Silver then a brainbuster but Orlando breaks up the pin and Reynolds is in to even things up. Things break down and Orlando takes a Spin Doctor from Silver. Ryenolds tags back in, and takes a series of ping pong strikes before Silver hits a German suplex and Reynolds floats over into a jackknife pin to end things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Dark Order won in 3:50

Rating: Pyriformis. . . SQUASH

Orlando is a large man, he might be worth another look. Stetson was fine physically but didn’t seem to have a presence in the ring, he was generic in presentation. The bit near the end where commentary tried to shoe horn in as many DC references as possible was at least amusing.

Eddie Kingston has replaced Paul Wight now, giving me an easy opportunity to remind AEW to put a title on Eddie Kingston already you cowards.

Match #6: Serpentico vs. Jake Atlas

Both men got full entrances. Serpentico jumps Atlas at the bell, he lays in strikes but Atlas avoids some strikes then hits a one legged drop kick. Atlas lays in strikes in the corner then a step up kick and a rip cord clothesline for a near fall. Serpentico fights back with a super kick and a jumping Flatliner for a near fall. Mounted elbows from Serpentico then he looks for someone to toss him around, and winds up grabbing his own mask to mime being thrown into Atlas. Atlas avoids a corner whip, hits a snap German suplex, a jumping knee strike then he heads up top, cartwheels along the ropes into a DDT that kills Serpentico and gives us the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jake Atlas won in 3:20

Rating: 2.5 stars

Atlas looked good here, I’m not crazy about that finish because it’s so horribly contrived but he hit it clean. A really good debut for Atlas overall. Also Eddie Kingston let Schiavone have the last word of the segment, and I am shocked as that’s a running gag I rather appreciate.

Match #7: Skye Blue vs. Angelica Risk

They tie up then break apart. Another tie up and Risk doesn’t give a clean break but Blue just gets pissed and hits a super kick as Risk was celebrating but that only gets a 2 count. Risk rolls out of the ring, when Blue follows her Risk is able to slam her onto the ring apron then toss her into the barricade a few times. A lot of trash talk to the crowd from Risk before they head back into the ring. Blue fights out of the corner with a back elbow, then a boot and a kick to the head. Blue up top, hits a cross body then a knee strike. Another knee from Blue then a super kick out of a cartwheel. Full nelson into a Whirling Dervish from Blue finishes things in favor of Blue.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Skye Blue won in 2:57

Rating: 2 stars

Skye Blue is starting to show a bit of personality, but I worry a bunch of what she’s doing only works up close or with the aid of TV cameras to catch her facial ticks. That said she’s still pretty darn good, and Risk more than held up her end of things.

Match #8: Jay Lethal vs Troy Hollywood

I just have to say, the way Justin Roberts goes into a Macho Man impression just for the Elizabeth part of Lethal’s entrance amuses me. Hollywood with a chop early and lands a kick to the body. Pump kick from Hollywood but Lethal flips out of a back suplex then hits a hip toss then cartwheel drop kick. They trade some counters before Hollywood with a throat chop to halt Lethal. A gordbuster from Hollywood but he doesn’t make any effort to follow up. Lethal fights off of the shoulders of Hollywood, avoids a Pele kick but gets caught in a small package trying for a Figure 4 but that only gets 2. The Lethal Combination from Lethal connects then he heads up top but misses the flying nothing. Hollywood and Lethal both avoid super kicks, then Hollywood counters a Lethal Injection with a snap German suplex for a near fall. Lethal fights out of a front headlock and hits an overhand chop. Another chop from Lethal then a back drop. The Lethal Injection connects and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jay Lethal won in 3:57

Rating: 2.5 stars

Easily the best match of the night, and color me impressed with Troy Hollywood. I give credit to Lethal for being that giving as well, but this was pretty darn good for a 4ish minute match. Also Mark Henry stealing Kingston’s bit to close the show made me laugh.