Jake Atlas Says He’s Stepping Away From Wrestling

WWE alumnus Jake Atlas is leaving wrestling for the time being, announcing the news on Tuesday. Atlas took to his Twitter account to note that he was “stepping away from wrestling completely right now” and will be looking at very different avenues for his career.

Atlas was released from WWE back in August and made his first post-WWE appearance at Death Before Dishonor over the weekend. That match had a sudden ending and some worried that Atlas was concussed, but that isn’t the case according to him.

Atlas posted:

“I’m not concussed or “banged up.” I simply just can’t keep going anymore. Take your mental health seriously, both for yourselves & for each other, because we only have one life to live. Thank you to anyone who did support me for 5 years. I didn’t do much, but what I did was fun. “I’m stepping away from wrestling completely right now so please don’t ask me to do interviews/appearances. I’d like my privacy to be respected. At 26 years old, I’ve got my entire life ahead of me & I’m choosing to explore completely different industries to find my passion again. “Unfortunately, it was unhealthy for me the entire time. I just learned how to hide it really well. I hope that friends & fans I’ve made alike continue to support me no matter what. “I have major anxiety just having done that, please be sensitive. Thank you.”

