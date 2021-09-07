wrestling / News
Jake Atlas & Tyler Rust Set For ROH Debuts At Death Before Dishonor
September 7, 2021 | Posted by
On the newest edition of ROH Week By Week, it was announced that former WWE NXT superstars Jake Atlas and Tyler Rust will make their Ring of Honor debuts at this Sunday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.
The two, who were both released by WWE on August 6, will face each other in a singles match at the event.
You can watch this week’s ROH Week By Week below.
