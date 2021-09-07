wrestling / News

Jake Atlas & Tyler Rust Set For ROH Debuts At Death Before Dishonor

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
On the newest edition of ROH Week By Week, it was announced that former WWE NXT superstars Jake Atlas and Tyler Rust will make their Ring of Honor debuts at this Sunday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

The two, who were both released by WWE on August 6, will face each other in a singles match at the event.

