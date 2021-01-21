wrestling / News
Jake Crist Open To Returning To Impact Wrestling
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this month that Jake Crist revealed that Impact Wrestling didn’t pay him during his final six months with the company, due to the pandemic. However, he recently spoke with Fightful Select and said that he would be open to returning to the company and holds no ill will against them.
Crist said that he’s currently exploring his options as a free agents. While it “sucked” how things ended, he reportedly “spoke very highly” of Impact after he left.
