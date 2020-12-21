Jake Crist Says Impact Wrestling Didn’t Pay Him During His Final Six Months

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Jake Crist said that Impact Wrestling did not pay him during his final six months with the company while he wasn’t on TV. He announced that he was a free agent earlier this month. Here are highlights:

On his financial hardship and not getting paid by Impact: “My computer shop Nerd Reserve, we ended up having to close that. Big shout-out to Nerd Reserve. Pandemic’s been hard. I’ve lost pretty much everything. It’s all good though. [Asked if he was getting paid by Impact] No, just not getting paid. To be honest, if I was getting paid — I’m scared to death of this pandemic just like everybody else is. So you wouldn’t be seeing me going out there as much as I have been during this pandemic if I didn’t have to go out to make money, to make ends meet, to put food on the table to be to be completely honest. You wouldn’t see me doing all the indie shows that I’ve been doing if I was still getting paid (Crist chuckles).”

On COVID protocols: “Every time we’d have to go in, [we] get the temperature check and all that, but as far as getting tested, I never personally got test. I got tested on my own, but the company never did the testing stuff.”

On finding out he wrestled someone who tested positive: “Oh, yeah, absolutely. It’s scary. It’s scary. I just wrestled Gary Jay at IWA Mid-South not too long ago, great performer, amazing performer. Had an amazing match. We killed it, but he sent me a message a couple days later saying that he tested positive for COVID, and it scared me to death. So I ran and got a rapid COVID test. It ended up costing me $150, but I had that ease of mind that I knew right away that I didn’t have COVID.”