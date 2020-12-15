Jake Crist Reflects On Working For Impact Wrestling After Announcing He’s A Free Agent

As previously reported, Jake Crist teased on Twitter that he would be a free agent on January 1, while also making it clear that he would be available for bookings. He’s followed that up with a more concrete announcement on his status.

Crist took to Twitter to announce that he is officially a free agent. He also reflected on his work for Impact Wrestling, where he won multiple championships with the company.

“All good things must come to a end. ✅ X Division Champ ✅ World Tag Team Champ…My time at @impactwrestling was some of the best of my career. I wouldn’t be who I am without my time there. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. This isn’t the end. It’s just the beginning. #MOTIVATED” Crist wrote.

Crist last wrestled for Impact in June and has mostly been working for IWA-MS.