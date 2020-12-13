Jake Crist Set to Be a Free Agent Starting in January

Jake Crist hasn’t been seen on Impact in months, but he may get more visible in the new year as he’s announced he’ll be a free agent soon. Crist posted to Twitter on Sunday morning to note that his contract with Impact will end as of the end of the year and he’ll be a free agent starting January 1st.

Crist has been off TV since June. He had been working an angle as part of the #CancelCulture stable with Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes, and Joey Ryan, having turned on his brother Dave during the storyline. In June, both Ryan and Dave Crist were released due to allegations made against them during the #SpeakingOut movement. The stable was disbanded and RVD and Katie Forbes returned to their previous gimmicks without explanation. Jake Crist has since been mostly working for IWA-MS, with an appearance for OVW and one for AAW as well.