Jake Hager on How Baron Von Raschke Still Liked to Maintain Kayfabe at AEW Full Gear

– While recently appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Jake Hager revealed on Baron Von Raschke was still keeping kayfabe for The Iron Claw for his spot during the Minneapolis Street Fight that took place at AEW Full Gear 2021. Hager stated the following (via Fightful):

“It was cool backstage when we were setting it up and we first got to meet Baron and he’s there with his daughter and Chris was like, ‘Hey, do you think it’s okay, if the situation provides itself, you do the claw.’ He kind of looked back at his daughter and whispered into Ethan’s ear how to do the claw. I thought it was so awesome that he was still keeping it a secret from his daughter after all these years. Pro wrestling is that magic.”

Jake Hager and The Inner Circle were victorious over Men of the Year and American Top Team in their Street Fight at Full Gear.