– Black Label Pro announced that former WWE Superstar and AEW star Jake Hager as the latest wrestling talent competing in the Draft Kings Wrestling Combine on September 4. You can see the announcement below.

The wrestler’s combine will feature four men and four women competing in a series of various events to see who is the strongest, fastest, and most athletic. Other wrestlers confirmed for the wrestler’s combine include Jordynne Grace, Parker Boudreaux, Xia Zhao (aka Xia Li), Mandy Rose, Mike Rallis (aka Madcap Moss), and Moose.