Jake Hager Praises Jon Moxley’s Work As AEW World Champion

In an interview with Fightful, Jake Hager spoke about his match with Jon Moxley over the summer and praised his work as AEW World Champion.

He said: “Man, it was really cool and honestly it was really stress relieving. We didn’t call a lot of that grappling in there. It was really cool to get in there and kinda feel each other out. How it came across on camera I know we’re both very proud of. The fact that there was no audience in there, actually we think it made the match better. Because, like you said, it’s not new to Moxley’s style, but at the time we were really doing something a little bit different, maybe something a little slow, more technical. But, it was really cool. He’s a great friend of mine. He has done an amazing job as an AEW World Champion. No need for him to drop that title any time soon. He is just really showing you what a champion does and really helping us grow this brand. The best part of the whole thing is, we pre-filmed that and we filmed that on March 24th, which was my birthday. So, I got to wrestle for the AEW World Championship against my friend on my birthday in 2020. That was like the only cool thing about 2020, I think.“