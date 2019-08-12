wrestling / News

Jake Hager Slams Goldberg’s Performance at Summerslam, Goldberg Responds

August 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Superstar Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger) was not happy with the performance of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at last night’s Summerslam event. Goldberg defeated Dolph Ziggler in a match that lasted just over one minute and 30 seconds. Hager slammed Goldberg in a series of tweets last night, which you can see below.

Hager initially wrote, “Maybe if u have a match on #summerfest, u should actually be able to work a match. @Goldberg. I’m tired of this s***…” At one point, someone on Twitter wrote, “@Goldberg would probably whip you in MMA anyway.” Hager then responded, “He can’t run a spot but you think he can touch me? Lol.”

At one point, Goldberg himself responded to Hager’s tweets, writing, “Easy kid.” Jake Hager then fired back, “Ok. But Can u at least kick out on 2?” Hager continued to respond to fans regarding Goldberg. You can see more of those exchanges below. At one point, Hager even referred to Goldberg as “grandpa,” writing, “I’m the jerk? How much did u just pay to see grandpa not fall down?”

Last night’s WWE Summerslam 2019 card was held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s coverage of the event RIGHT HERE.

