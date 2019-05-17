– Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger in WWE) did a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. In the interview, he teased joining AEW and Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE) showing up at Double or Nothing (via Fightful)

On Joining AEW: “Those guys are awesome. It’s really impressive what they’re doing. It’s something I can relate to because Cody and the Young Bucks invested and took a gamble on themselves and they bet big. It shows that they were right and they were ahead of the game. It’s fun to be a part of, how they’re doing their story-telling and really moving the needle of the first time in decades. It’s awesome to be a part of this. It’s definitely why I left in 2017 because I knew that pro wrestling was going to have such big opportunities and new platforms for young businessmen who are serious to come out and excel and build your brand the way you want to. Whether you’re a pro wrestler or pro fighter, you want leverage. This gives me the opportunity to increase leverage for myself.”

On Showing Up At Double or Nothing: “We’ve spoken. I think that will progress in the future. As of now, I can’t tell you (if there’s an offer on the table). I don’t want to step in Jon Moxley’s shadow. That’s going to be a great debut him, hopefully. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that’s where we see him at.”