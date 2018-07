MLW has announced that Jake Hager vs. Fred Yehi has been added to their July 12th TV tapings. Here is the updated card…

* MLW Title $60,000 Bounty Match: Champion Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki

* Tag Team Title Match: Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. ACH & Rich Swann

* Grudge match: Jimmy Havoc vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* John Hennigan vs. Teddy Hart

* Jake Hager vs. Fred Yehi