Jake Paul on Possibly Joining Logan Paul in WWE, Concerned About Injury
– During a recent interview for The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, boxer Jake Paul discussed potentially joining WWE at some point along with his brother, Logan Paul. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Jake Paul on potentially joining WWE: “We’ll see. I’m down. I just don’t want to get injured. My brother tore his MCL; it’s crazy out there. So, I just don’t want it to derail my boxing and all that, but I’m down. I love WWE. I love working with my brother. So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure.”
On how well Logan Paul has done in WWE so far: “He was literally perfectly made for that sport. It’s absurd. I don’t get it, and it looks like he’s been doing it for years. I don’t get it. It’s nuts, man,” said Jake Paul.
