Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant’s Antics In The Ring, Being Rough With Guys

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Andre The Giant in 1988 at WWE WrestleMania 4. You can check out some highlights below:

On Andre faking a heart attack for an angle: “He sold that like a million dollars. You know, he did everything right. Perfect, it was perfect. And I remember him going down, and the stage was coming off of him. And then Bobby Heenan is massaging his chest, right? And he starts pounding his chest, trying to get his heart to go. And I can’t remember who it was, though, they came up to ringside with them and they said, ‘Bobby, maybe you should give him mouth to mouth.’ So you see, we got a dead giant. When they told me I was going to be working with Andre. I’m like, ‘Are you f**king kidding?’

On Andre not giving him anything in the ring: “Give me a damn thing? It was a little too — obviously the man could have just choked me out anytime he wanted to. He did anything he wanted. I mean, you’re completely powerless with Andre.”

On Andre’s reputation for being rough with some guys: “All I’ve heard is some of the horror stories with Big John Studd and with the [Iron] Sheik… I mean you know, he did some things to me. He used to knock me down on my back. And then he would come and put his feet on either side of my head, stand on my hair. And then he would go down and grab my arms and pull. He called it a giant haircut. My hair would just go flying, just rip it right out. And laugh while he’s doing it.”

On Andre farting on him: “Another time, he knocked me into the corner. He crushed me, I went down on my back. And I turned over on my side, and he sat on me. And he’s holding on to the ropes, and he’s laughing. Two referees are, ‘Andre, why are you laughing?’ Because that was a no-no in the ring, you know? Andre said, ‘I’m farting.’ And when he said it, the tension and I could feel my shoulder vibrating. That’s because he was farting.”

