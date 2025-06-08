Jake Roberts Weighs In On Barry Darsow’s Repo Man Gimmick

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Demolition (Ax & Smash) and the Repo Man character portrayed by Barry Darsow (Smash). You can check out some highlights below:

On Demolition: “I thought they were a good tag team. You know, Bill Eadie and — Bill Eadie’s just magnificent, man. He’s a real special guy. And Barry’s nothing to laugh at either.”

On whether he preferred Eadie as Demolition Ax or his prior gimmick, the Masked Superstar: “Wow, that’s a tough one, there. I will go with Masked Superstar. He had a pretty good run as a singles guy, you know? And he was just different, very different.”

On Barry Darsow’s later Repo Man character: “Stop it. I’m begging you please. Oh, my God, they had him do some ridiculous s**t, man.”

