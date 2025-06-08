wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Weighs In On Barry Darsow’s Repo Man Gimmick
On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Demolition (Ax & Smash) and the Repo Man character portrayed by Barry Darsow (Smash). You can check out some highlights below:
On Demolition: “I thought they were a good tag team. You know, Bill Eadie and — Bill Eadie’s just magnificent, man. He’s a real special guy. And Barry’s nothing to laugh at either.”
On whether he preferred Eadie as Demolition Ax or his prior gimmick, the Masked Superstar: “Wow, that’s a tough one, there. I will go with Masked Superstar. He had a pretty good run as a singles guy, you know? And he was just different, very different.”
On Barry Darsow’s later Repo Man character: “Stop it. I’m begging you please. Oh, my God, they had him do some ridiculous s**t, man.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Signs 12 New WWE NIL Athletes, Including Scott Steiner, Mark Henry and Titus O’Neil’s Sons
- Shotzi Blackheart Appears as Surprise Entrant at GCW Tournament of Survival
- Note on Who Talent Believe Will Win Women’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Spike TV Executive Recalls WWE Raw’s Final Episode On Network: ‘It Turned Ugly’