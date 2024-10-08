On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his influence on Junkyard Dog joining Mid-South Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Jake Roberts on helping bring in Sylvester Ritter aka Junkyard Dog to Mid-South Wrestling: “They brought him in, you know? And they didn’t like the Sylvester Ritter thing, so they went with Junkyard Dog. And it was quite a rib because on TV, they would have him take a wheelbarrow to the ring. And it would have car parts in it. You know, a transmission, all sorts of real heavy s**t. At the end of the match, he was supposed to grab his opponent and put him on the wheelbarrow and then take him back to the locker room.”

On how he broke his arm in wrestling: “I broke my arm with Ernie Ladd… Yeah. I don’t remember how I broke it, I just broke it.”

On cutting off the cast: “Well, I got to know the a****le, Bill Watts. Because you know, I broke the arm and of course there’s a cast. And after about a month, I get the whispers that they’re going to replace me unless I can come back and go back to work. So I cut the f**king cast off and went back to work. That lasted about four or five shows, and I rebroke it, but this time it was a compound fracture, where the bone comes out. I remember my opponent threw up on me [when they saw the bone].”

