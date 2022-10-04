Jake Roberts Critiques Brock Lesnar Ending The Undertaker’s Streak

– During a recent edition of the DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts critiqued the ending to Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, which saw Lesnar pin The Undertaker, ending The Dead Man’s iconic WrestleMania winning streak. According to Roberts, having Lesnar end the streak was a waste and the wrong decision. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on why Brock Lesnar beating The Undertaker was a bad decision: “No, they did not [make the right decision.] Why waste it? Because it wasn’t needed. Lesnar was already a monster, right? He was a badass, he was a monster. He didn’t need that push. If [they’d] have done it with somebody that wasn’t at that level, then I’d say ‘Okay, yeah, that’d be good.’ Because you’re bringing somebody up. To do it with a guy that’s equal with you, you haven’t accomplished anything but waste the opportunity to get somebody over.”

On how it should have ended with Roman Reigns: “If you’d have done it with Roman Reigns, yeah. That would’ve been something. But, to get the most out of that, you’ve gotta bring somebody that’s down here, up to here. That’s how you get a sustainable pop. You know what they got out of that the way they did it? Disgust.”

Reigns would go on to face The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33 in 2017 after the streak had already ended. Reigns won the match.