Jake Roberts Recalls His Favorite Georgia Championship Wrestling Storyline

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his favorite storyline from Georgia Wrestling Championship involving the Road Warriors and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite storyline from Georgia Wrestling Championship: “I really spent a lot of time with the Road Warriors. So I’d done a storyline with them, you know, and Paul Ellering and King Kong Bundy. And the whole thing was, everybody was saying that Bundy was going to join the Legion of Doom, and Gordon Sully kept saying that. So finally, I sent Paul out there to say, ‘Gordon, there’s no way we’d have that fat prick on our side.’ He went out and said, ‘There’s no way we’d have such a big blimp like him on our side. We’re athletes, we’re in shape, yada, yada, yada, yada.’ And so Paul thinks they went to commercial, so Paul starts telling Gordon, ‘Gordon, that fat turd. There’s no way we would have him. He’s such a f**king cow.’ Ellering knew that it was still going, you know. But the thing was, I wanted the people to think that Ellering didn’t know.

“So Gordon’s like, ‘Paul please, we’re still on.’ Trying to tell him that we’re still on the air. But Ellering won’t hear about it. He’s just like, ‘No, I don’t want that fat son of a bitch around us, he’ll eat us out of house and home, yada yada.’ And then finally I sent Bundy to the desk to grab Ellering and throw him in the ring. Jump in the ring, and try to get to Ellering, but the Road Warriors grab his legs and pull him out in time, and save him. So that was the angle. It was so simple.”

On who he would want with him for a bar brawl: “Haku, Hawk the Road Warrior, and Ronnie Garvin… That’s a pretty dangerous crew.”

