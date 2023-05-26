Jake Roberts Says a Lot Of People Were Jealous Of Brandi Rhodes In AEW

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his arrival in AEW in 2020, where he was paired with Lance Archer to feud with Cody Rhodes heading into Double or Nothing that year. During the feud, Roberts would mention Brandi Rhodes in his promos to further build the match between his client and Brandi’s husband. Roberts noted that Brandi was pleasant to work with, and many people were jealous of her.

On what it was like working with Rhodes: “Very pleasant, very happy to work with her, and I think she was very happy to work with me. I had no problems at all. She listened, and the things that she said made sense. You know, that’s what really surprised me, that the things she came up with actually made some sense. So. That’s great.”

On people who have had issues with Rhodes: “You know, there have been, I guess there have been some people that have a hard time with them, but not me. Lots of jealousy. There was a lot of jealousy with her, you know? A lot of jealousy, and that’s a damn shame.”

