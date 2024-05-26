Jake Roberts Names His Best & Favorite WrestleMania Matches

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about some of his memorable WWE WrestleMania matches and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On why Ronnie Garvin was demoted at the end of his WWE run: “I don’t know what happened. I’d like to know myself because Ronnie was such a great talent. Unbelievable talent. He just went from here [high] to down the s**tter. I mean, they dropped him like a lead balloon. I don’t know what happened.”

On the best WrestleMania match he worked: “The best I worked would probably be me and DiBiase [at WrestleMania VI].”

On his favorite WrestleMania match he worked: “Oh, the blindfold match [at WrestleMania VI against Rick Materel]. Has to be, yeah… There was so much man, and the whole thing is, the fans made the match. You know, without the fans participating it would have stumped the house. But the fans got into it man, and they directed it. Yeah, it was a blast.”

