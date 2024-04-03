Jake Roberts On Why Barry Windham Never Became a Bigger Star

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer did a Q&A where he discussed his interactions with snakes and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he would get accidentally bit by the snake: “No, I used to play with it in the hotel rooms wen I got drunk, you know? And I put it on the bed, and there’d be two beds. And I’d stick my arm out there, and when he tried to strike me, I’d move it, you know? Every now and then, I’d be doing it. I pick up my beer and forget what I was doing, and the son of a bitch would bite me.”

On Barry Windham: “He was just a great talent, man. He was tall, long and lanky for a long time. Back when I wrestled him, he was thin. But he could get out there and go, man. All his stuff is solid. He’s exciting, very exciting.”

On why Windham didn’t become a bigger star: “He never got the break, plain and simple. He just seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, a lot of the time. And then he finally got with the Horsemen and finally found his niche.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.