Jake Roberts Calls Pro Wrestling a ‘Foolish Business to Get Into’

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about wrestling being a foolish business to get into and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the challenges of being young in pro wrestler: “Yeah it was rough, man. I mean — I don’t know, man. Either you love it or you don’t. And for me, there was such a passion inside of me, I didn’t have a choice. I had to wrestle. Just to feel like I was breathing. Without wrestling, I was nothing. Absolutely nothing. Because my mind and my heart were just so into wrestling thing. I wanted to be very successful. I wanted to be twenty times better than my father. I wanted to achieve things he never did, and I was able to do those things.”

On wrestling being a foolish business to get into: “It was a crazy business to get into. It was a foolish business to get into. You had to be a goddamn fool to get into it. But for some, it worked out beautifully. And it still does for a handful of guys. All I can tell you is, look at The Rock. There’s something you can go for. I mean, tell me he’s not successful.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.