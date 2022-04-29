Jake Roberts Says The Kliq Nearly Killed The Wrestling Business

Jake Roberts was not a fan of The Kliq and their backstage antics, stating that they nearly killed the business. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently on Talk is Jericho and talked about his experiences with the group during the 1990s. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On telling Vince McMahon to fire both Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart: “I used to have to sit when we were writing television when Shawn and Bret were throwing their pissy fights against each other. We would be trying to write television, and Vince would get on the phone for three hours with those two cats. Trying to get them to wrestle each other. I said, ‘Vince, what are you doing? Fire the motherf**kers, man, tell them to hit the f**king road.’”

On the Kliq: “When he brought me back in ‘96 he told me, ‘Jake, look around and see where you think the problem is.’ I said, ‘it’s real simple, man, the inmates are running the asylum, The Kliq.’ The Kliq nearly killed the business. Everybody says how great they were, well let me tell you something, they drove it to the ground, whatever.”