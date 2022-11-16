Jake Roberts Says That He’s Off Oxygen, Back at AEW Again

– WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts announced on his Twitter today that he is no longer using oxygen after battling COPD. He also said that he is back at AEW again. Roberts wrote, “Off oxygen for good!! Standing tall doing great. At AEW AGAIN!! Sweet life I’m living!!”

Jake Roberts debuted in AEW in March 2020, and he’s primarily worked as the manager of Lance Archer during his run.