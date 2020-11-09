Jake Roberts On Dealing With Ongoing Health Issues, His Emotional Response To AEW Debut

In a recent interview with Premier Live TV, Jake Roberts discussed his ongoing health issues, the fans’ response to his AEW debut, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jake Roberts on his ongoing health issues: “I’m just gonna hit on it fairly briefly because we’re still struggling with it. About a week ago, I just couldn’t quit coughing and couldn’t breathe. That’s not good, you know? I wound up having to get to the hospital and stay for a few days. I wish I could say this was COVID but it’s not. What I’ve got is worse than COVID. It’s something that was passed down to me through the bloodlines and all that stuff, and it’s issues with COPD – of course, me being a dumb son of a bitch, I smoked cigarettes, you dumb fuck. Guys, if you don’t ever do anything in your life, just don’t smoke and you’ll live much happier. I promise you that……it’s serious for me. I don’t get the right amount of oxygen into my blood and that’s not good.

“I don’t know how much it’s gonna limit me in my future……I know that without the oxygen and I talk for about 20 seconds, I’m done. I can’t do it anymore. It’s just not there. So, it’s gonna be something Im gonna have to work with. The thing I’m happiest about is I’m with AEW and they actually give a damn. It’s really wild, they actually care about the athletes, they actually give us the help we need, and they actually set up protocols……these guys are smart enough to protect us from ourselves. I am so over the top happy with them.”

On the fans’ response to his AEW debut: “Let me tell you how emotional that was for me. 1997 was my actual last WWE match, so I had not been in the ring since then. So, to go from being on independent shows and what have you – from WWE to the independents, that’s a long fall. Now all of a sudden you’re not working at all and you’re not in wrestling anymore, so you’re completely away from it. And then to walk into a building that is sold out and as soon as I came out – oh my god, I felt like the hair on my arms was growing. The electricity that you receive – the fans don’t get it. Let me tell you something, I watched those poor bastards during this pandemic go out there and wrestle with no people. You know how much that hurts? It hurts 10 times more when there’s no people because we can’t get that energy from [the fans]…..I don’t know that I could’ve done it. But for me to walk back into that ring after 22 years of exile and to get that kind of response tells me how smart you wrestling fans are because you were still digging my shit [laughs]. It’s awesome, man. To be in AEW has been such a blessing for me and I’m so happy there. It’s the way wrestling is supposed to be.”

