Jake Roberts Says Ultimate Warrior’s Input In Their Feud Was ‘Non-Existant’

Jake Roberts has been vocal about his dislike of the Ultimate Warrior, and he kept that line while talking about his feud with the late Hall of Famer recently. Roberts spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNewsCo and was asked about his feud with Warrior in WWE in 1996. You can see a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Ultimate Warrior’s input for their vignettes together: “Non-existent. You know, he was a total ass, total ass. So I just had to get through it.”

On Warrior not cooperating with him: “No, he does what he wants to do, he’d yell and scream, stomp his feet, [and] behave like a 10-year-old.”