Jake Roberts Explains Why Two-Out-Of-Three Fall Matches Don’t Work Today

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about bringing in Junkyard Dog to Mid-South Wrestling, why two-out-of-three fall matches don’t work today, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On bringing in Junkyard Dog to Mid-South Wrestling: “I brought him in. I’d wrestled with JYD. JYD had actually come through Louisiana a couple of years before. He only lasted like two weeks because he was f**king horrible. He was green as s**t. And that’s when he went to Canada, man. And Canada is where he learned how to work. He was given the opportunity to be a main eventer and work. Because it’s different being on the main event and being on the first match. Things are totally different. The way you do things is totally different. Your timing is different, everything is different. But he learned how in Canada. So whenever I went, when I left and came down to Mid-South, I called JYD up and said, ‘Man, you gotta come down here man. There’s a spot waiting for you.’ And the rest is history.”

On two-out-of-three fall matches don’t work today: “I don’t think it would benefit today. Guys today, they do so damn much anyway that they’d just water it down. And you don’t need that. But a two-out-of-three fall match can be a great thing, man. It can be exciting and it can have a lot of thought processes in there. You know, you go out and win that first fall, maybe the heel goes out and wins that first fall. Then he keeps you down and takes you into that second fall, but he slips on a banana pill and makes you take the second fall. Then he jumps you before the time’s ready because he’s pissed off and starts beating the s**t out of you. And then you wind up making your big comeback and taking it home, 1-2-3, so it’s pretty simple.”

