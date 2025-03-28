Jake Roberts Explains Why He Would’ve Been A Bad Agent

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being a producer, why he thinks he would’ve been a bad one and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what makes a good agent: “Eh, just do your job, you know?”

On why he would have been a bad agent: “Well, number one, I’d be speaking my piece. And if I spoke my piece on every guy that goes to that ring, I’m gonna be f**king busy.”

On whether height or physique is more important in wrestling: “I think physique. You know, you can be 5’10”, and still look good. You could be 5’7 and still look good. So I don’t think height matters so much as just look like an athlete.”

