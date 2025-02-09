Jake Roberts Wishes He Could Redo His WrestleMania 7 Match

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about wishing he could redo his WWE WrestleMania 7 match with The Undertaker and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the one match he thinks he could’ve done better in: “Probably be me and Undertaker, WrestleMania 7. It was a pretty good match, but I could have done it better. I was just in a bad mood. I was leaving, I just gave my notice and Vince asked me to late Taker kick out of the DDT twice. I was not in a good mood.”

On who was the best to travel with: “Hacksaw Jim Duggan was the best. We like to smoke weed… Oh yeah, but we like the same sort of stuff. We got along really good, man. And as far as the person worst to travel with, I can’t think of one because I wouldn’t travel with somebody that was the shits.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.