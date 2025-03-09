Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Hall of Fame Call, Thought It Was About Royal Rumble At First

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Jake Roberts talked about going into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his WWE Hall of Fame induction: “Couldn’t believe it. I was shell shocked briefly. I mean, because I thought they were calling me to go into the Royal Rumble. That was my goal. I’d lost, I don’t know, 50 or 60 pounds, and feeling pretty, pretty snappy. I thought that’s what they were calling for.”

On the feeling when he got the call: “I’m back. I’m back. It’s sort of like when I first went to AEW, Cody [Rhodes] was in the ring, and I walked down to the ring to do an interview. And I remember getting into the ring and feeling the mat, feeling the ropes, smelling it. There’s no greater smell, man than an arena full of people. You know, there’s something about that—just the smell of it and just give your body just such a cleansing rush. And it tells you that, ‘Hey, you got this, you know. This is yours.’”

