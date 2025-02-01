Janel Grant Files Amended Legal Complaint Against Vince McMahon With New Evidence

Janel Grant’s legal team has filed an amended complaint in her sexual assault and abuse lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE. As you surely know, Grant sued the defendants in January of 2024 alleging sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. That lawsuit led to McMahon’s final ouster from WWE.

Grant’s team issued a press release announcing that a motion was filed to amend the legal complaint, which includes screenshots of new text messages and more supporting her allegations against McMahon. The full amended complaint is here.

A press release from Grant’s team on the amended complaint is below and summarizes a number of the new information as alleged by Grant.

Attorneys for Janel Grant, Former WWE Employee and Sexual Assault Survivor, Provide New Evidence that Vince McMahon Treated Ms. Grant As a Commodity to Sexually Abuse and Offer to Other Men

The amended complaint also provides new details and evidence about how Ms. Grant’s employment at the WWE was window dressing for coercion and sexual abuse at the hands of McMahon and Laurinaitis.

Today, attorneys for Janel Grant filed a motion to amend the complaint in her ongoing case against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE to provide new evidence that McMahon treated Ms. Grant as a commodity to sexually abuse and offer to other men. The proposed amended complaint, which is attached to her motion, includes never-before-seen text and voice messages from McMahon and provides new details about how McMahon coerced Ms. Grant into sexual acts through her employment at WWE. “Ms. Grant’s amended complaint reveals new details that further demonstrate the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis and pulls back the curtain on the dangerous workplace culture McMahon created at WWE,” said Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant. “Ms. Grant looks forward to holding her abusers accountable in a court of law.” The amended complaint provides new evidence about the sexual abuse carried out by McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE including: * McMahon offered Ms. Grant to WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar for a sexual encounter during his formal negotiation of a new contract with WWE, and McMahon ordered Ms. Grant to send Lesnar sexually explicit content of herself. * McMahon sent a text message to Ms. Grant, where he fantasizes in graphic detail about watching as a group of men are “surrounding” her and leaving her physically “wrecked,” underscoring how he viewed her as a commodity to offer to others. * A text message from McMahon to Ms. Grant where he makes clear that only McMahon has the power to “arrange” Ms. Grant’s sexual encounters. * An occasion where McMahon video recorded Ms. Grant while nude for Laurinaitis, without Ms. Grant’s knowledge or consent. * Details about the sham investigation WWE proclaimed to conduct in 2022 after it became public that McMahon signed NDAs with multiple women, in which “investigators” refused to interview Ms. Grant. * The transcript of a voice message from McMahon to Ms. Grant, where he attempts to coerce her into signing an NDA “really f***in’ fast” so he doesn’t get kicked out of his own “f***in’ company.” The initial complaint, filed in January 2024, includes a text message from McMahon to Ms. Grant where McMahon admits, “i’m the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f*** U.”

A statement from McMahon’s attorney Jessica Rosenberg has been sent to 411 which reads:

“As expected, the proposed amended complaint is nothing more than the latest publicity stunt in an ongoing smear campaign. “It is filled with desperate falsehoods from a team that continues to disregard the law and the truth.”

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.