Japan Declares State of Emergency, NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Possibly Affected

NJPW’s Wrestle Grand Slam show could be postponed again, as Japan has declared a state of emergency due to a rise of COVID-19 infections. CNBC reports that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a new state of emergency in the hopes that it will stave off the rising wave of infections which will run from July 12th through August 22nd.

The state of emergency comes as the Olympics are set to begin on July 23rd amid a new rise in infections. NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam is scheduled for the Tokyo Dome for July 25th and is set to feature Shingo Takagi defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kota Ibushi.

NJPW has yet to comment on the status of Wrestle Grand Slam.