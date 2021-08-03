Various News: Japanese Star Kyoko Inoue Tests Positive For COVID-19, More Joshi Shows Postponed

– Joshi legend Kyoko Inoue has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a new report. The Joshi Sun-Times (per PWInsider) reports that Inoue, who is the founder of World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana and its current champion, is currently at home recovering after testing positive for the virus. Diana’s August events have all been cancelled as a result.

– The site also notes that several other joshi promotions have postponed more shows due to the recent rise in COVID-19 infections. Marvelous has cancelled their August 8th show, while Sendai Girls has postponed an August 14th show in Miyagi.

– Finally, Ryo Mizunami noted on Twitter that she has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home now from her COVID-19 diagnosis.