Various News: Japanese Star Kyoko Inoue Tests Positive For COVID-19, More Joshi Shows Postponed
– Joshi legend Kyoko Inoue has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a new report. The Joshi Sun-Times (per PWInsider) reports that Inoue, who is the founder of World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana and its current champion, is currently at home recovering after testing positive for the virus. Diana’s August events have all been cancelled as a result.
– The site also notes that several other joshi promotions have postponed more shows due to the recent rise in COVID-19 infections. Marvelous has cancelled their August 8th show, while Sendai Girls has postponed an August 14th show in Miyagi.
– Finally, Ryo Mizunami noted on Twitter that she has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home now from her COVID-19 diagnosis.
I was able to safely leave the hospital today.
I would like to return to "Aniki" while staying alert and paying close attention to prevent recurrence.
I'm sorry to worry you all.
And thank you for all the messages of encouragement! pic.twitter.com/I8FfbXQxLG
— 水波綾 (Ryo Mizunami) (@mizunami0324) August 3, 2021
