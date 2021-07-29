More Joshi Stars Test Positive For COVID-19

Several joshi wrestlers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a new report. As previously reported, Ryo Mizumani announced that she had tested positive on July 29 and is currently hospitalized, having started to develop pneumonia from it.

In addition, PWInsider reports that SEADLINNNG announced that both Nanae Takahashi and Honori Hana tested positive on July 26th and are recovering at home. The company noted that the rest of the roster has been tested and came back negative. The company postponed their July 26 show as a result.

Finally, ActWres Girl’s Ami Miura tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27th.