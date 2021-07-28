wrestling / News

Various News: Ryo Mizunami Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis, Sammy Guevara Releases ‘Blast From the Past’ Vlog, Xavier Woods & Cesaro Play Pokemon Unite on UUDD

July 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ryo Mizunami AEW Revolution

– Wrestler Ryo Mizunami, who has previously appeared in AEW, announced on her Twitter this week that she tested positive for COVID-19 (via PWInsider):

– AEW star Sammy Guevara has released the latest episode of his vlog. You can check out his “Blast From the Past” vlog below:

– Xavier Woods and Cesaro played Pokemon Unite on UpUpDownDown. You can check out the gaming stream below:

