Various News: Ryo Mizunami Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis, Sammy Guevara Releases ‘Blast From the Past’ Vlog, Xavier Woods & Cesaro Play Pokemon Unite on UUDD
July 28, 2021
– Wrestler Ryo Mizunami, who has previously appeared in AEW, announced on her Twitter this week that she tested positive for COVID-19 (via PWInsider):
【皆様へ】 pic.twitter.com/F5J1HXJBcA
— 水波綾 (Ryo Mizunami) (@mizunami0324) July 28, 2021
– AEW star Sammy Guevara has released the latest episode of his vlog. You can check out his “Blast From the Past” vlog below:
– Xavier Woods and Cesaro played Pokemon Unite on UpUpDownDown. You can check out the gaming stream below:
