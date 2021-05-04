wrestling / News
WWE News: Miz On Why He Was Reluctant to Do Miz & Mrs., Japanese Stars Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas
May 3, 2021
– A new WWE 24 extra from the Miz’s episode features Miz talking about why he was reluctant to do Miz & Mrs. at first. You can see the clip below:
– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas is online, with Rob Schamberger painting Japanese stars. You can see the video below featuring Asuka, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kushida and Sarray:
